Vermont State Police are looking for the driver of a Volkswagen sedan that troopers clocked traveling 113 mph on VT 100 in Newport Center.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver sped past another car as it crested a hill. The driver was a white man in his 20’s, and police say the car appeared to be a newer model, “darker colored – possibly grey” Volkswagen Jetta.

The speed limit in the area is posted at 50 mph.

Anyone who recognizes the car or operator attached is asked to contact Sgt. Joshua Mikkola at joshua.mikkola@vermont.gov , or call 802-334-8881, or leave an anonymous tip online at vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.