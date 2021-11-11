Employers outnumber job-seekers at Montpelier job fair

About 20 companies turned out for a job fair in central Vermont on Wednesday, but the turnout of people looking for work wasn’t as high expected.

Only a handful of people showed up at the event sponsored by Radio Vermont Group.

Nelia Taraski moved to downtown Montpelier five weeks ago. She went to the job fair because she is looking for an administrative position.

“Coming to a place like this gives you more one on one,” Taraski said. “It is more personable, you get to see who you are talking to and who your possible employer will be.”

One employer looking was Jessica Allen, the residential coordinator for Brookhaven Treatment and Learning Center, a nonprofit located in Chelsea that serves boys ages 6 to 13 with trauma backgrounds.

“In the past when we have done job fairs, we are always busy,” Allen said. “We are standing up, talking the whole time, we haven’t had to do any of that today.”

She said it’s been a challenge to find employees. “We are still not able to get people to come in and even apply,” Allen said. “Never less kind of go through the process and get hired.”

It has been the same for Kevin Stephani, a talent acquisition recruiter at Darn Tough Vermont. He said they’ve increased their pay to get more people in the door.

“We are hiring, we are growing like crazy,” Stephani said. “If I go back three years, our base rate of pay was around $12 an hour; it’s now $16.”

Taraski said she is hopeful.

“I am excited about the two prospects who told me they were going to give me a call next week,” Taraski said.