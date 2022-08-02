Essex, VT — On Tuesday, millions of neighbors across the nation are getting together with their local law enforcement and EMS personnel for National Night Out, an event that promotes connections between local communities and their police departments.

National Night Out happens annually in the first week of August and has around for over 30 years. 23 states took part in the first event in 1984, but now all states are involved.

The Essex Police Department is hosting their National Night Out event at the Essex High School parking lots from 5 to 7 pm. Aside from free food and drinks, the Essex Police Department announced that they will be holding a food drive with Aunt Dot’s Place. Anyone who donates a non-perishable item or something on the list of current needs will be entered into this year’s raffle. There will also be activities at community organization booths.

Other towns hosting National Night Out events include Manchester, Milton, Rutland, and St. Albans.