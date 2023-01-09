BURLINGTON, VT – Former orphans of Burlington’s Saint Joseph’s Orphanage are sharing their stories in a mission towards restorative justice.

A traveling exhibit recently opened up at the Flether Free Library, titled “Voices of Saint Joseph’s Orphanage“. The informational exhibit has an audible option, aimed at exposing the abuse children faced at the Catholic-run institution. The focal point is on the paths forward survivors have taken since.

The orphanage housed over 13,000 children and was open from 1854 until 1974. It wasn’t until the 90’s that survivors began to come forward. The stories shared by survivors were not believed at first.

Survivors say nuns and other clerical personnel abused the children, now relating to a discussion topic in the Vermont Legislature of loophole exemption to clergy members on mandated reporting.

One former orphan, Brenda Hannon, tells us what this exhibit means to her. “It contributed to healing…the reason for it, basically, is to remember… So that happened to us, and the abuse and the horrors, would hopefully never happen to any more children… Our stories are true, they are now out in the open, they are no longer suppressed,” says Hannon.

The exhibit is open in the Fletcher Room during the library’s regular hours, with dedicated ‘quiet study’ time on Sundays and Wednesdays from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The free exhibit will be on display to the public through February 18, 2023. The opening reception is January 12, at 5 p.m.