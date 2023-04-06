Rutland, VT– April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month, and representatives from local social-service and other agencies gathered in Rutland on Thursday to talk about ways to end the cycle of sexual violence.

Jessica Ellis, program director at the NewStory Center, a shelter for domestic violence victims and their children, says it can be done through education and collaboration.

“It’s eye opening to sit with a victim and to realize they literally have no support,” Ellis said. “We interact with folks who really want us to tell them, you know, do A, B and C and you will find a life free of violence. It’s not that simple and we don’t tell people what to do or where to go. Our advocates hold a torch for the people we help.”

At Thursday’s “coffee and conversations” panel discussion, NewStory invited experts from the Rutland City Police Department and Rutland Regional Medical Center

Avaloy Lanning, executive director of NewStory, said the agency especially focuses on prevention efforts.

“Because really, we would love to put ourselves out of business,” Lanning said. “We want this to stop, we want our community to be safe. One of the things we do specifically around the issue of sexual assault is community awareness events.”

Lanning said the center hosts education and awareness events at local schools and college campuses.

“We talk to young people in particular,” Lanning said. “I think the way we prevent sexual assaults, and domestic violence for that matter, is to talk about healthy relationships.”

Ian Sullivan, the Rutland County State’s Attorney, said the term ‘sexual assault’ can cover a wide range of activities under Vermont law.

“I think one of the formulations of what that means is that ‘no means no,’ another way of thinking about that for all of us, is that only yes means yes,” he said.

To commemorate Sexual Assault Awareness Month, NewStory is planning a candlelight vigil on April 20th to support sexual assault survivors in Rutland County.