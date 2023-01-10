When you enter Fairfax on Route 104 or 128, some of the first signs you see along with ‘Welcome to Fairfax’ are ‘Vote January 10’ or ‘School bond vote.’ That’s because a bond worth $36.5 million dollars to make improvements to the K-12 Bellows Free Academy is still up in the air following the November 2022 elections.

“People are passionate on both sides,” said John Tague, the Franklin West Supervisory Union Superintendent. “There’s a group of people that have been encouraging people to vote ‘yes’ for the re-vote.”

Back on Nov. 8, the bond did pass by a narrow margin of just 33 votes. But not long after that, a group of residents put together a petition to do a re-vote, arguing that they didn’t know they needed a special ballot to cast their vote in November. The group got their wish, and a re-vote was scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 10.

“It’s a lot of money,” Tague said. “It’s 36 million dollars that we’re asking the community for, and that’s something that they’re weighing with their budget and with their pocketbook. So they’re encouraging the ‘no’ vote.”

If the bond does pass, each homeowner in Fairfax will see their taxes go up by anywhere between $98 and $176 dollars, depending on home value, starting in fiscal year 2024. Some argue they can’t afford those higher taxes, and say they’re happy to have the chance to vote ‘no’ again.

“It’s crazy,” said Fran Conlon, a Fairfax resident for 37 years. “Eggs [are] six dollars a dozen. It’s going to come down to paying your taxes or feeding your family.”

But others argue the improvements to Bellows Free Academy are imperative, saying the population of the school and the town are going up too fast for the current building to keep up with.

“Fairfax is one of the fastest growing towns in the state,” Tague said. “It’s in the top five, I believe, of towns. The school is expanding.”

If passed, the bond would fund nine new classrooms, new office spaces and upgrades to existing classrooms. The polls closed at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, and we will post the results once they’re released.