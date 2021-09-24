Faith-based law firm files motion to include religious schools in Vermont’s Town Tuition Program

A faith-based law firm, with offices around the country, is helping families increase their access to a religious education.

Under Vermont’s Town Tuition Program, those who live in communities that don’t have high schools can received assistance to attend any school, public or private, except for religious schools.

But Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) is determine to close this loophole, which has been the norm in Vermont for more than 20 years. But Paul Schmitt, legal counsel for ADF is trying to change that.

In June, the U.S. Court of Appeals ruled that excluding families from religious schools violates the constitution. As a result, Schmitt won an injunction, which allowed his clients, who were previously denied access, to attend Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington.

Fast forward to this week, Schmitt filed a motion in Federal District Court for the state to uphold the June ruling.

“Families that choose to use their benefit at religious schools deserve the same benefit that their neighbors get,” said Schmitt.

Rice Memorial High School Principal Lisa Lorenz says the injunction has allowed nearly 20 families to attend the school.

“Families are doing cartwheels and they’re just really excited that they get to have the choice,” said Lorenz.

She says a majority of these students commute from the islands and northern part of the state. But while they can attend religious schools of their choice under the injunction, Schmitt wants the state to come out with a permanent decision.

“That’s what this motion is aimed at doing. It’s aimed at bringing a final resolution to this issue so that families don’t have to go back to court to get their rights and benefits respected,” said Schmitt.

He says he expects to hear back from the court in about a month and is hoping to get the case resolved by the end of the year.