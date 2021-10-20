Family of slain New Hampshire woman was wary of husband accused of her murder: ‘We didn’t like him’

Emily Ferlazzo, the 22-year-old New Hampshire woman whose remains were recovered Tuesday, one day after she was reported missing by her family, was always happy and loved to sing.

“She was the girl that ran around in polka dot pants and a striped shirt, dancing,” said Prudy Schwarz, her stepmother. “She was always very happy, she absolutely loved to sing, she was a good singer.”

Vermont State Police said in a news release that 41-year-old Joseph Ferlazzo told detectives Tuesday he had killed Emily Ferlazzo on Saturday in Bolton. Police recovered Emily Ferlazzo’s body inside the converted bus the couple were traveling in.

Schwarz said she met her step-daughter’s 41-year-old husband just once, but she knew right away something wasn’t right.

“Something didn’t click the first time we met him,” she said. “I don’t know what it was about him, but we didn’t like him. I said it’s something with his eyes, he looks evil in his eyes.”

An autopsy is scheduled in Burlington to confirm the identity of the remains and the cause and manner of death. Joseph Ferlazzo is scheduled to be arraigned on a first-degree murder charge Wednesday morning in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington.