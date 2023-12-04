Burlington, VT- The family of Hisham Awartani, one of three Palestinian American college students injured in a shooting, has launched a GoFundMe to raise money for his recovery.

As of Monday afternoon, the page had raised more than $950,000 with a goal of $1,100,000.

According to the the family’s page, one of the bullets that hit Awartani was lodged in his spine, paralyzing the 20-year-old from the chest down. The money raised will help cover the rehabilitation process and adaptive living needs.

“Hisham’s first thoughts were for his friends, then for his parents who were thousands of miles away. He has demonstrated remarkable courage, resilience and fortitude – even a sense of humor – even as the reality of his paralysis sets in,” the page says.

Awartani, Kinnan Abdalhamid, and Tahseen Ali Ahmad, all 20, were out for a walk Saturday night, Nov. 25th, when a man approached them and shot them without saying a word, according to investigators.

All three were seriously injured. Abdalhamid was released from the hospital last week.

A suspect has been arrested, Jason Eaton, 48, and he has pleaded not guilty to three counts of attempted murder and was ordered held without bail.

According to Awartani’s family, Abdalhamid, and Ali Ahmad are expected to make a full recovery.

Awartani’s family wrote that they believe he can have a strong impact on the world, despite the difficulties posed by his injuries.

“We, his family, believe that Hisham will change the world. He’ll change the world through his spirit, his mind and his compassion for those much more vulnerable than himself, especially the thousands of dead in Gaza and many more struggling to survive the devastating humanitarian crisis unfolding there.”

Eaton’s next court appearance is Dec. 18.