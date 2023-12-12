Barton, VT – An Orleans County woman was killed Tuesday after her SUV veered off the road in Barton and crashed into a tree.

Suzanne Leblanc, 73, of Westmore was headed east on Willoughby Lake Road when for reasons still not clear to investigators her Lincoln Aviator left the roadway just south of Spiller Road and crashed head-on into a tree.

Police responded after receiving an automatic notification of an airbag deployment. LeBlanc, who was not wearing a seat belt, police said, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash closed the roadway for about four hours, police said. The crash is still under investigation.