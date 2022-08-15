Sheldon, VT — Two Richford residents were involved in a fatal head-on collision on Monday morning. The crash happened on Route 105 near Route 236 in Sheldon. Initial evidence and witness statements suggest that Winona Jette, 61, was traveling east on Route 105 when her vehicle crossed the center line and hit the oncoming car operated by Heather Skilling, 69.

Jette was pronounced deceased on the scene, and Skilling, who suffered multiple broken bones, was transported to the Northwest Medical Center. Police ask anyone with information to contact Vermont State Police St. Albans Barracks at (802) 524-5993.