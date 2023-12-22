It’s the busiest time of the year for post offices around the country, but no post office has had a more eventful week than the one in Johnson.

After reopening just a few weeks ago following July’s catastrophic floods, postal workers in Johnson had to deal with another round of heavy rains and more water in their building Monday night.

Yet they found a way to keep serving their community.

“Monday, the 18th, was the busiest day of the year for the postal service,” said Jane Draper, Johnson’s longtime postmaster.

The Gihon River is calm now, but the rising flood waters almost took out the post office for the second time this year. Draper said she wasn’t about to let that happen.

“We just put it in high gear, had our plan, and executed it for the next morning,” she said. “With the water rising and the snow melting and the rain coming down, we just kept doing our daily duties as long as we could. We kept the office open right until the last minute at five o’clock.”

Draper said her staff then went home, had a bite to eat and came back to keep an eye on the building and its letters, cards and packages to ensure they remained dry.

Draper stayed up all night, watching how much water was coming into the building, so she could decide by 4 a.m. Tuesday, when mail trucks leave the USPS plant in Essex.

“Tuesday morning, I rerouted our mail to two local post offices, Morrisville and Hyde Park,” Draper said. “And my carriers met me there, we grabbed our mail and packages and delivered without any hiccups.”

However, Draper said the building did take on ten inches of water.

Draper and her workers brought Johnson’s mail back to the town and they spent the day giving it out to the community, while also cleaning the water and mud out of the post office.

“We handed the mail to the customers,” she said. “We didn’t allow them in the building, so we met them at the door and handed them their mail as they came through.”

After hours of hard work, Draper said the post office was cleaned up and back running like usual by Wednesday morning.

She says the Gihon River gave her one last run for her money, as next week, after nearly 20 years in Johnson, she plans to hang up her badge for the final time.

“I’ve been in Johnson for 18 years, and it’s been an absolute pleasure, and it’s going to be tough to walk away … USPS rocks!”