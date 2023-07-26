Bookstores across Vermont are banding together to support their own. On July 29, seventeen bookstores will donate proceeds of their sales to two shops that suffered heavy losses from the flood.

One of them is Bear Pond Books, which has been in downtown Montpelier since the 1970s. Since the flood, it has been forced to close because of heavy damage.

“We came in and saw books floating in puddles all over the store,” said Claire Benedict, co-owner of Bear Pond. “It was a disaster.”

Benedict says the water came up about three and a half feet in the store, flooding all the books that were on the lower shelves. With the store’s floors and walls also ripped out, its owners say that the path to reopening will be tough.

Similar losses occurred for Next Chapter Bookstore in Barre. Its owners had just moved to their new location on April 1, when water flooded their store.

“There were propane tanks floating in our back parking lot,” said Cynthia Duprey, owner of Next Chapter. “So we had to go home, and we honestly did not know what we were going to come back to the next day.”

To support both businesses, the New England Independent Bookstore Association has organized the fundraising event, called “Bookstores Helping Bookstores.”

It’s an effort that both store owners say will be a big help.

“We had to be closed for two weeks, and that took a huge hit,” Duprey said. “So we are just beyond grateful that they are helping us out this way.”

“The whole thing has been extraordinarily overwhelming, but knowing that we have people like that who have our backs and who are thinking about us has really made it a lot easier,” Benedict said.

Vermont booksellers say that their community is tight-knit, which is why they’re always willing to lend each other a hand.

You can visit an independent bookstore on July 29 to contribute to their cause.