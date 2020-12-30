Former trooper charged with sexually assaulting minor

Vermont

by: Associated Press

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (AP) — A former Vermont state trooper has been charged with repeatedly sexually assaulting a minor he knew during 2003 and 2004.

Fifty-six-year-old Todd Chisholm, of North Brookfield, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty to the charges on Monday in Vermont Superior Court in Brattleboro. Police say he served as a Vermont State Police trooper from February 1988 to September 2001. They said the assaults allegedly happened in Vernon, Vermont.

A message was left with his lawyer seeking comment.

