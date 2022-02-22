Christina Nolan, the former U.S. attorney for Vermont, announced Tuesday she is running for the Republican nomination to seek the state’s open seat in the United States Senate in the November election.

In her announcement, Nolan, 42, said she would focus on reaching across the aisle to improve public safety by reducing crime, address the high costs of inflation and tackle the opioid crisis.

She condemned what she called the gridlock and partisanship in Congress.

“Leaders in Washington of both parties have lost their way,” she said in a statement. “They are more interested in fighting with each other and beating the other party. It’s cynicism and gridlock.”

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy announced in November that he would step down from the seat he has held since 1975. Vermont’s lone U.S. Rep. Peter Welch, a Democrat, has already announced he will seek the Senate seat.

The Vermont primary is Aug. 9.