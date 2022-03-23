A former emergency room doctor at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington is going to spend more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to a federal child pornography charge.

Thirty-nine-year-old Eike Blohm was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Burlington to serve 100 months in prison on the federal count. The federal sentence will run concurrently with an 80- to 82-month state sentence on a separate conviction.

Blohm was charged in state court in April 2020 with setting up a hidden video camera in a staff bathroom at the Burlington hospital. Investigators later found images of child pornography at his South Burlington home. Blohm’s attorney didn’t respond Tuesday to a request for comment.