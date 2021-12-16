A Franklin County teacher is facing charges of sexually assaulting a student over the course of six years. Matthew Toof taught at Georgia Elementary & Middle School and also worked as a former boys basketball coach.

Det. Sgt. Mark Lauer of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department said the department was not made aware of two complaints filed by the Department for Children and Families by school personnel in 2016.

The alleged victim disclosed the information to a trusted individual who then contacted DCF.

John T. Tague, Interim Superintendent for the Franklin West Supervisory Union sent the following statement.

“We will not tolerate sexual abuse of children by our employees,” Tague said. “We also remove any employees accused of that kind of misconduct from the workplace until the matter has been fully investigated. Where there is substantiation of abuse, we will always terminate the employee.”

A former student of Toof’s, Makayla Wimble, saw the news on Facebook.

“He was my home teacher so I had him all day, eight hours a day, the whole year,” Wimble said. “I think I am having a hard time believing he is capable of doing something like that but I think both parties should get to voice how they feel and their situation.”

Toof is due back in court on January 7. Investigators say this is an on-going investigation and potential witnesses are still being questioned.

Gregory Lamoureux of the County Courier was the first to report this case.