Rutland, VT – Law enforcement officers from around the country are expected to turn out Tuesday for the funeral for Rutland Police Officer Jessica Ebbighausen, who was killed July 7 during the pursuit of a suspect.

Tuesday’s funeral is being held at the Pavilion at Castleton University. It is scheduled to start at 10 a.m.

Governor Phil Scott will be in attendance and has ordered flags to half-staff around the state in Ebbighausen’s honor.

On Monday, hundreds of people turned out to pay their respects at a visitation and walk through at the Rutland Recreation Center.

Rutland Mayor Mike Doenges says Officer Ebbighausen’s death is a tragedy and has been very difficult for the community. He was touched by the large turnout at Monday evening’s visitation.

“The outpouring of support has been unbelievable,” he said. “In all honesty, it’s because of a tragic situation, and that’s the part that’s hard. You hope that groups like this can come together for positive things, but to come together at a time when it’s tough and it’s difficult, it’s great to see this.”

Massachusetts State Trooper Mary Jean Spinale was among those who turned out Monday night. She said “it’s unfortunately a terrible, tragic event that brought us all together, but the support that out-of-state and in-state provides for everyone is amazing, it’s something that you’re proud to be a part of, and something you’re proud to continue to have happen.”

Adam Silverman with Vermont State Police says the entire state is coming together to honor Officer Ebbighausen.

“They are supporting their police department, they are supporting Officer Ebbighausen by paying their respects, they are supporting her family by wrapping them in the warm embrace of the community, and it’s never more vital and never more important than it is right now.”

Jessica Ebbighausen is the youngest Vermont police officer to die in the line of duty and the first officer killed in a crash on duty since 2003. She was 19 years old and was set to continue to continue her training at the Vermont Police Academy.