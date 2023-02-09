New developments for what will eventually be the Vermont State University means a loss of one resource in particular. This July, Castleton University, Vermont Technical College, and Northern Vermont University will be merged into a singular entity. But all campus libraries will be run differently, and many students aren’t happy.

Students were caught off guard Tuesday, as they received an email indicating that come July 1st, all campus libraries will be moving to a fully digital platform. Some students at the Northern Vermont University Johnson Campus say they’re disheartened by the news. The email was sent to the new Vermont State University community this week.

“I remember reading it and feeling distressed,” says Hattie Ebling, a junior at NVU Johnson.

“I was just shocked, I felt incredibly blindsided, and I was very upset because it felt like there was no student input,” says Deanna Oakes, a senior at NVU Johnson.

Less than four hours after the original message was sent out, the school held an informational forum for students. Many students felt the meeting happened on too short notice, but Oakes was able to speak up.

“The library is the heart of many college campuses, especially this one. It was built for students to spend time here, to gain knowledge here, books are very important,” Oakes says.

The Vice President of Admissions with Vermont State University explains why the changes were made. “There’s a lot of thinking that has gone into this move, going forward with what’s best for these students,” says Maurice Ouimet. “The students that are not able to get to those physical locations are struggling now, those students deserve better.”

He says that library buildings are not being completely closed, but the shelves won’t be stacked with books. Spaces can still be used for studying and gathering, and only specific materials for curriculum needs will be kept.

“We know from usage statistics that students aren’t taking books out of the library as much anymore,” Ouimet notes.

But Ebling feels otherwise. She notes “frustration and concern with them not being able to pick up a book and read, or being able to come to the library and connect with friends, and go to a space that they don’t feel secluded in their room.”

VSU Inaugural President Parwinder Grewal wrote in the original email that students “want to see campus library spaces repurposed to better suit their needs.” The message goes on to read: “In response to this, we will transform the physical libraries located on the Castleton, Johnson, Lyndon, Randolph, and Williston campuses to respond to what works for students today and best supports them holistically on their educational journey.”

Ebling and Oakes note that the surrounding Johnson community will lose library resources as well, as the school’s Willey Library also functions as a public library.

With resources being moved online, there’s also concern of internet connection issues. “We know that there are Vermonters and students that have internet challenges,” Ouimet says. “But beyond our main campus locations, we have a lot of satellite spaces, so students are welcome to use those spaces.” Ebling says the internet connection on campus isn’t always good.

Students at NVU Johnson are organizing a walkout and a meeting with the VSU President next week. Students at Castleton University are reportedly organizing a rally to be held on Friday.