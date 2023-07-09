Gov. Phil Scott has declared a state of emergency in Vermont as runoff from powerful storms threatens to overwhelm rivers, creeks, streams and other flood-prone locations.

State officials have activated the Emergency Operations Center in Waterbury, and swiftwater rescue teams are staged in strategic locations throughout the state to help with evacuations and rescues from floodwaters.

The Emergency Operations Center said 10 people were rescued from a flooded campsite in Windsor County.

The emergency declaration also authorizes units from the Vermont National Guard to respond. It also allows Vermont to request resources from other states.

The National Weather Service says areas that experienced heavy rain last week are especially vulnerable. Additional flash flooding will be possible Monday afternoon and some river flooding could continue Monday night.