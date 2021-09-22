Gov. Scott places 30-day pause on Vermont’s motel voucher program

People involved in the state’s motel voucher program will no longer lose their shelter this Thursday. Governor Phil Scott is placing a 30-day “pause” on the program.

In a letter, housing advocates asked the Scott Administration to extend the 84-day time limit for homeless individuals who are pregnant, seniors, or have disabilities until the end of the year. But Governor Scott says he doesn’t think that’s the right approach.

It’s believed the pause will allow him and his staff a chance to find other solutions.

“This can’t go on in perpetuity. So what happens if we go until January 1 and this ends at the end of the year, what then? We’re still going to be faced with the same situation. We’re still going to be faced with the same situation. So we need to get on the same page. We need to agree upon the goal and a path forward,” said Scott.

Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint applauds Scott for issuing the pause. But she says circumstances were different months ago when this was put in place. She said in part the administration and stakeholders “need to back to square one and explore all avenues to keep people safely housed as we head into the colder weather.”