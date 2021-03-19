Governor Scott asks US to resettle more refugees in Vermont

Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott speaks to reporters after voting on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in his hometown of Berlin, Vt. Scott said he voted for Democrat Joe Biden for president because he believes the former vice president can do more to bring the country together. He said it was the first time in his life he’s voted for a Democrat. (AP Photo/Wilson Ring)

Vermont’s Republican governor is asking the State Department to at least triple the number of refugees expected to arrive in the current fiscal year.

Gov. Phil Scott said in a letter to the State Department and dated Monday that Vermont is scheduled to receive 100 refugees this year and he would like to see at least three times that number next year. Scott says refugees are an integral part of efforts to expand the Vermont economy, which has been hobbled by a declining population.

President Joe Biden is planning to increase refugee admissions in the next fiscal year from a low of 15,000 to 125,000 next year.