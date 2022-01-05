MONTPELIER – Governor Phil Scott delivered the State of the State address on Wednesday, outlining Vermont’s challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic, workforce shortages and the economy.

Nearly two years into a global pandemic, he said Vermont will have to live with and manage COVID-19 while building back together.

“Our success through the pandemic and the opportunity in front of us is thanks to the hundreds of thousands of Vermonters who have stepped up,” Governor Scott said. “But there is more work to do, and it is going to take all of us recognizing that this moment is one of service.”

The address is typically delivered in front of a packed crowd in the House Chamber of the Vermont State House, but this year Governor Scott spoke next door at the Pavilion Building without an audience.

He said one of Vermont’s biggest challenges remains its dwindling workforce.

During his 2020 address, he mentioned that only three of Vermont’s 14 counties had added workers, while the other 11 had lost them. Since then, the problem has only worsened.

“Today, all 14 have lost workers, even Chittenden,” Governor Scott said. “Windsor, Windham, Caledonia Bennington, Essex and Rutland are down 15 percent or more since their peak. Statewide, we have seen our workforce decrease by nearly 30,000 since 2010.”

Scott acknowledged that taking on the workforce issue is directly tied to other difficult endeavors like making housing more affordable, closing gaps in education, and adapting to a rapidly changing economy.

“Each problem makes the others harder to solve, creating a vicious cycle that’s been difficult to break,” Governor Scott said.

In the face of all of those challenges, however, he believes there’s good news in the form of federal funding for infrastructure and COVID-19 relief funds that could spark meaningful change.

“I am more optimistic than I have ever been that this future is within our grasp,” Governor Scott said. “But we have got to work together, so we do not squander this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to truly transform our state.”

In the coming weeks, Scott will further outline his vision with a budget proposal for the Vermont Legislature. He gave some early indications on Wednesday, however, including:

A greater focus on trades training and more encouragement for students to learn a trade

Allocate an additional $80 million toward housing affordability

A balanced and progressive tax relief package focused on retirees, middle income families and young workers

Expanding the Capital Investment Grant program

Propose changes to the Childcare Financial Assistance program to increase access

Expanding Vermont’s mobil crisis pilot and suicide prevention model

Investments in infrastructure (water and sewer, broadband, climate change resiliency)

Comprehensive relocation package to identify and market to people interested in moving to Vermont

Eliminate tax on military pensions

Directly following his address, House Speaker Jill Krowinski and Senate President Pro Tem Becca Balint delivered a remote response.

“I agree with the Governor that workforce is a central issue and it is one part of a series of interconnected challenges facing all of us,” Balint said. “We need real and sizable adjustments and much needed policy supports in a bunch of areas.”

“We must preserve to recover together and create a Vermont that works for everyone,” Krowinski said. “That means we need to chart a course that is more stable and equitable for all Vermonters.”