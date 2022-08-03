St. Johnsbury, VT — Governor Phil Scott picked up a new security vehicle in St Johnsbury – a fully electric Ford F-150 Lightning – and used the occasion at Twin State Ford to promote EVs as a way to reduce greenhouse gasses.

“EVs make a lot of sense for many reasons, because the transportation sector is Vermont’s largest contributor to greenhouse gasses,” said Scott, who is the first Vermont governor to travel in a fully electric vehicle.

Combating climate change is no easy feat. But using clean energy technology whenever possible can slowly make a difference, Scott said.

“The transition to EVs will take partnerships, it will take private investment, leveraging state and federal grants as well, like Twin State has done with their two level-three fast chargers.”

Scott said Vermont’s EV initiative will be taken one step at a time. Last week, the Department of Housing and Community Development announced $1 million in grants for charging stations at multi-unit residences.

The funding, through the state’s Multiunit Dwelling Electric Vehicles Supply Equipment (EVSE) Grant Program, will help reduce the financial barriers to owning an electric vehicle.

In St. Johnsbury, Scott said Vermont ranks number one in the nation for EV charging stations per capita.

Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn said his agency will help lead the transition to EVs.

“Nearly 60% of the Agency of Transportation light duty vehicle fleet, some of which you see here today, is either hybrid-electric or full battery electric,” said Flynn said. “The Agency of Transportation is committed to demonstrating that electric vehicles are and will continue to be the norm.”

