On Tuesday, careers in the construction industry were praised as Governor Phil Scott proclaimed October as Careers in Construction Month to recognize industry workers and highlight career opportunities for Vermonters.

According to the Department of Labor, construction makes up 5.2% of statewide employment with more than 15,000 Vermonters working in the industry.

Scott says the construction field is one of the largest industries in the country. “Careers in Construction Month shall be a month designated to increase public awareness and appreciation of construction craft professionals and the entire construction industry workforce, and whereas, during this month, employers, associations and schools are encouraged to conduct outreach and hold events.”

Scott wants students and other individuals to be aware of the careers available in the trade as construction plays a critical role in developing the Green Mountain State.