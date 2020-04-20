Governor Scott taking measures to resolve unemployment claims

Governor Phil Scott dropped of 8,300 checks at the post office Monday morning. The $1,200 checks were for those whose unemployment issues couldn’t be cleared on Saturday.

Governor Phil Scott said the federal government’s very restrictive standards have made it impossible to keep up with unemployment demands this pandemic has created. Under normal circumstances, the government would be investigating claim issues and comply with federal regulations, but Scott says these are not normal times.



Governor Phil Scott said, “we were forced to make a choice. Allowing a cumbersome process to delay money desperately needed by Vermont families or find a way around it.”

To help Vermonters get through on the phone, the state is adding another fifty employees and fifty agents with an outside contractor. This will bring the total number of those answering phones to 150. There will also be 200 people processing claims.

“getting through on the phones was not the only obstacle. Which is why i directed the department of labor to clear tens of thousands of issues, which have been holding up Vermonter’s benefits” said Scott

According to Governor Scott, in order to maintain program integrity, the Department of Labor will follow up later, to verify eligibility.

Scott said, “the department of labor and the agency of digital services rolled up their sleeves and found ways to clear issues to help payments go through when Vermonters file claims this week.”

According to the Commissioner of the Department of Labor, Michael Harrington, there are some people who still have questions about their claims because there were issues the department felt they could not solve.

“there were concerns about legitimacy of claims and there is a variety of others that we were not comfortable making payments” said Harrington.

Department officials say they expect to launch the pandemic unemployment assistance program by the end of this week. This will expand eligibility for jobless benefits to people who are self-employed and other workers that are normally ineligible.