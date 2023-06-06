Montpelier, VT – Vermont Governor Phil Scott has vetoed legislation to overhaul the state’s child care system, citing the $120 million in new payroll taxes needed to pay for it.

Scott called the payroll taxes regressive, and he pointed to $56 million in federal funded allocated for childcare in his budget.

“Vermont already has one of the highest tax burdens in the nation,” he said. “The last thing we should be doing is making it worse.”

Senate President Pro Tem Phil Baruth said the veto does not come as a surprise.

“During his years in office, the Governor has talked about the need to expand and enrich our childcare offerings, but he has never been willing to address the problem at the scale it demands,” he said.

Baruth and House Speaker Jill Krowinski say they are confident lawmakers will override Scott’s veto when they meet in a special session later this month.

“The Governor vetoed a bill that would have cost an individual Vermonter, earning the median wage less than $1.00 dollar per week,” she said. “We will continue to fight for affordable child care, recognizing its immense value to our families and the future of our great state.”