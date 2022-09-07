Governor Phil Scott has been in Montreal, meeting with officials and business leaders from Vermont’s largest trading partner to strengthen the state’s economic relationship with Quebec.

On Wednesday, he attended attend the International Aerospace Innovation Forum in an effort to bring Canadian aviation businesses to Vermont. In meetings, Scott said he touted the benefits of having the state’s first Trade and Investment Representative in Canada, the Montréal -based economic development firm CIDEP.

“My team and I have met with numerous businesses to help strengthen relationships and look for opportunities to grow each other’s economy and opportunities,” said Scott. “We believe our Montreal-based office will start more conversations, open more doors and lead to more great opportunities to build on the Quebec-Vermont relationship.”

The two sides discussed key points in growing both economies, including transportation, trade and the environment. Hydro-Quebec, a Canadian clean energy company, supplies about a quarter of Vermont’s electrical energy.

Lindsay Kurrle of the Vermont Agency of Commerce and Community Development said the trip was about showing people that Vermont is a great place to do business.

“By bringing the Governor here and meeting with these businesses, folks are seeing how accessible we are, and how interested we are to bring them to Vermont, and have them be part of our economic landscape,” she said.

Scott says that Vermont and Quebec have similar workforce challenges but revitalizing their trade partnerships can help address them.

“The best way to accomplish this is to establish relations, and to find opportunity to visit one another,” he said. “Relationships matter, and they run deep, and it means something to those in Canada, but for us in Vermont as well.”

He also noted that the Vermont Agency of Transportation will purchase four electric busses from Canadian company Letenda through funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.