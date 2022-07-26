Groton, VT — On Sunday, a Groton resident allegedly blocked the road and used bear spray on two adult hunters and a minor. Wardens from the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department interviewed all parties involved and reviewed video recordings by both parties. As a result, 61-year-old Liza Nanni of Groton was cited for Interfering with a Hunter, Simple Assault, and Disorderly Conduct, and will be arraigned in Caledonia Superior Court on September 26.

This isn’t the first time a Groton resident has interfered with bear hunters. In the fall of 2021, two Groton residents were caught releasing air from the tires of a hunter’s truck. They also released a German shepherd, that attacked and injured one of the hunters’ leased hounds.

“Managing Vermont’s wildlife for a public with diverse values is a challenge and a privilege,” said Vermont Fish and Wildlife Commissioner Christopher Herrick. “I support all Vermonters with their shared passion for wildlife. No matter how different our practices or approaches may be, we all must remain civil and respectful as we enjoy the outdoors. I strongly condemn the criminal behavior that occurred in Groton.”

“Vermonters don’t always agree on wildlife management, especially when it comes to the big game,” said Colonel Jason Batchelder, Fish and Wildlife’s Chief Game Warden. “Even so, I ask all Vermonters to respect one another’s constitutional right to hunt. Intentionally interfering with legal hunters in any fashion will result in court action.”