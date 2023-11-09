A new student organization announced an anti-racism campaign Wednesday aimed at educating Vermont schools on how to reduce toxic behavior on campus.

The Vermont Student Anti-Racism Network was joined by the Rutland chapter of the NAACP and the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance to introduce the Let Me Be Great campaign at Champlain College.

The group says the goal is to collaborate with community organizations to help cultivate anti-racist environments in local schools.

“Harm does not just start when you turn 15,” said Aaliyah Wilburn of the Vermont Student Antiracism Network. “It’s starting at a very young age for students of color and part of the LGBTQIA community.”

The Let Me Be Great campaign follows a survey sent to 129 Vermont schools, asking students if they had encountered racism personally or had witnessed it at school or through their curriculum.

“This is not a program, and this is not a campaign –this is a lifestyle,” said Rev. Mark Hughes of the Vermont Racial Justice Alliance. “When we make a decision to go on this path, we change the way we live.”

Members of Vermont Student Antiracism Network say they will tour Vermont school districts to present the survey results to school boards, administration, and staff.