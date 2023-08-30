While Vermont continues to rebuild and rethink infrastructure following July’s flooding, other projects unaffected by the storms will get a boost from $10.8 million in federal grants announced last week.

From childcare centers to wastewater plants and agricultural buildings, the money awarded to the Northern Border Regional Commission could impact the state’s economy for years.

“These funds will improve the lives of Vermonters in real, effective and deeply needed ways,” Sen. Bernie Sanders said last week when the funding was announced.

One project in line for a grant is the Hardwick Yellow Barn Business Accelerator, a 12,500-square-foot building in the town’s historic yellow barn at the Center for an Agricultural Economy. Jon Ramsey, executive director of the center, said the hope is that more than 100 businesses will benefit from expanded agricultural and support services.

“We will use roughly half of that space and will increase our storage, aggregation and distribution services for farm and food producers,” he said.

Planning and fundraising for the $1.7 project began five years ago. The center is set to receive $500,000 from the NBRC, and Ramsey said they need every penny.

“This piece was really critical to reaching our fundraising goal,” he said.

A future retail outlet for Cabot Creamery is also in the works. Between the two buildings, some 50 to 60 jobs will be created, Ramsey said.

“Blessed to have so many farm and food producers producing such high quality food for our state and making it available to people in our community through different channels,” Ramsey said.