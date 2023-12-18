Heavy rain and flooding in central and northern Vermont have forced schools to close early, knocked out power to more than 3,000 electricity customers and forced officials in two Washington County towns to urge residents to evacuate their homes.

The National Weather Service says stormwater runoff and snowmelt from near-record temperatures are beginning to overwhelm rivers, creeks, streams and other flood-prone areas. A flood watch has issued for central and northern Vermont, including the Northeast Kingdom, and parts of northern New York.

In Montpelier officials say they are monitoring rivers and flood conditions after the NWS predicted the Winooski River will peak at 16.8 feet, more than a foot above the flood level. Flooding in July caused the Winooski to peak at around 20 feet.

About 3,700 customers in a dozen Vermont counties were without power at noon, according to VTOutages. That number was down to about 1,600 by 3 p.m.

Harwood Unified Union School District dismissed students at Brookside, Fayston, Waitsfield, and Warren elementary schools at 9:45 a.m. Students at Crossett Brook, Harwood Middle and High Schools were dismissed an hour later.

Moretown Elementary School closed and sent students home at 8:30 a.m. Officials in Moretown and Northfield have called for residents to evacuate.

Green Mountain Transit announced it is suspending bus routes in Washington County until further notice.

In New York, a State of Emergency has been declared in Essex County and Franklin County. Flooding on New York 22 closed down both lanes near South Junction Rd in Plattsburgh.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest information available.