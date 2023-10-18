A 43-year-old man is in custody for an alleged home invasion in Brattleboro.

Brattleboro police say they were called to a home on Elliot Street around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday, when they were told the man, who was allegedly armed with a knife, had already fled on foot.

Investigators were able to identify the man as Nathan Couture of Brattleboro. A few hours later, police found Couture in an alley off Flat Street.

Couture fought with the arresting officers, and police say he assaulted one, causing minor injuries to the officer.

The officer was able to restrain Couture until backup arrived. Couture was taken to Brattleboro Memorial Hosptial for treatment of injuries suffered during his scuffle with officers.

Couture is being held on $50,000.00 bail. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday at the Windham County Superior Court on numerous charges, including burglary, resisting arrest and assault of a police officer.