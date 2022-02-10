Kira Serisky passed away at the young age of 17 from complications of a complex connective tissue disease in February 2021 but her impact on the community is not forgotten. Serisky shared a deep love for animals and was devoted to helping animals that struggled with illnesses on their own. As she went through her own treatments, she helped foster 40 kittens.

“Kira just emanated joy and happiness and determination,” said Kira’s mother, Marge. Her father Pete added that Kira “always found good in things, for the most part did not dwell on the bad.”

“It’s really hard to believe she is gone still, but I think Kira has made such a big impact in the animal community and the rescue community and we want that to continue.”

The Humane Society of Chittenden County even has a fund in Kira’s name that helps low-income families who are unable to afford to spay or neuter their cats. “Kira has made a huge impact for us, we miss her dearly, she always came in with a smile on her face and she also took on really difficult cases with kittens.”

In addition to helping the Humane Society, Kira left a lasting impact on people. “Many people reached out to me to share Kira’s illness or different illnesses and how they miss her so much because she gave them hope.” Kira also had a list of values and rules to live by that her parents discovered after she passed away. “Say I love you and hug your parents every day, love first judge later, give second, third, and forth chances and forget the little things. Last and most important, love.”