MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont House voted Thursday to override Gov. Phil Scott’s veto of a clean heating bill, which means the legislation now becomes law.

It encourages Vermonters to move away from using fossil fuels to heat their homes in order to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The 107-to-42 vote in the House came two days after the state Senate also voted to override the veto by a vote of 20 to 10. A two-thirds vote is needed to override a gubernatorial veto.

Scott vetoed the Affordable Heat Act last year week. He said while he supports the bill’s goal he thinks the legislation would give too much authority to the unelected Public Utilities Commission and could end up punishing Vermonters who are least able to afford to switch.

He vetoed a similar bill last year, and an override failed by one vote in the House.