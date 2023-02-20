Westford, Vermont – You may have never heard of broomball, but it’s a beloved tradition that has been going on for over 20 years in Westford, Vermont..

Broomball is similar to hockey but uses miniature balls and broom-like sticks. The annual broomball tournament in Westford is a double-elimination competition with 20-minute games. Some of the teams have been playing for years, and the event brings together friends and family.

“We play twenty-minute games, double-elimination tournaments, a lot of long-standing teams, teams that have been playing for the last twenty years,” said Louis Hodgetts, the event coordinator and owner of Game On Vermont.

“It’s a good time,” said Shawn Paul Vanzo, who plays for the Grassfed Cows. “You get to drink beer. You get to hang with friends,”

Love for broomball runs deep in many Westford families — a tradition passed down through generations. Henry Adams of the Grassfed Cows said his father played in the first-ever broomball tournament.

Shawn Paul Vanzo with No Eye Deers said his mother and father wre both broomball p[layers.

“There was one tournament that my mom and dad played in where my dad broke her rib and my mom tore her ACL,” Vanzo said

Slipping and falling is a common occurrence in broomball. Bloody knuckles are badge of honor for some players.

“We fell a lot. The more I’m on the ice, the better we’re doing,” Adams said.

The Westford broomball tournament may not be well-known outside of the community, but for those involved, it’s a cherished tradition that brings people together and creates lasting memories.