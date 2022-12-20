Whether you prefer a laid-back night with a few friends and family or an action-packed party scene, there are plenty of New Year’s Eve options in Vermont. Here are just a few.

Burlington

One of the biggest New Year’s Eve celebrations in Vermont is Highlight, an annual event hosted by Burlington City Arts and Signal Kitchen. The day-long party, featuring comedy, theater, food, music and art, takes place at multiple locations in the city, from Waterfront Park to the Church Street Marketplace. Fireworks are scheduled for 8 p.m. at Waterfront Park. Click here for tickets.

Deladus Wine is hosting a New Year’s Eve Party with a raw bar from 4-6 p.m. and a multi-course meal later in the evening.

The Venetian Great Gatsby New Years’ Eve event is a Great Gatsby inspired event for anyone over the age of 21 who wants to party like it’s the roaring 20’s. The cocktail party will have decadent drinks, oysters, fresh chocolates and champagne towers.

Red Square is located in the heart of Burlington on Church Street and will be hosting their biggest night of the year. Tickets include a complimentary champagne toast and can be bought online to avoid waiting in the cold. DJ’s include Left Eye Jump, Soul Porpoise, Matt Payne, and more.

Essex

Salt & Bubbles Wine Bar is having a New Year’s Eve celebration beginning at 3 p.m. and will be offering a raw bar, an assortment of desserts, and an “extra special menu”. Visit them on their Instagram for more details.

Jeffersonville

Smuggler’s Notch Resort will host a New Year’s Eve celebration from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Take a glow-tube ride down Sir Henry’s Hill, with unique LED lighting illuminating the way. A Friendly Pirate Party is scheduled for 7 p.m. followed by a bonfire. The event culminates with a dance party from 9:45-11 p.m.

Killington

Killington’s Firework and Groomer Parade runs from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at the resort’s new K1 Lodge. Enjoy family-friendly activities, including mask making, coloring, board games and a NYE-themed photo booth. Outside, make s’mores over a fire pit, enjoy a fireworks show and watch a groomer parade.

Manchester

The Inn at Manchester will host a concert featuring the Taconic String band at 5:30 p.m. The performance will include a suite of flutes, Argentine tangos and a Viennese Waltz.

Montpelier

The Central Vermont Runners will host a New Year’s Eve 5k run in downtown Montpelier. The race starts at Pavilion State Office Bldg., 109 State St. Pre-race registration online is encouraged and includes a $5 price reduction. Race-day registration is at Onion River Outdoors, 20 Langdon St., from noon – 1:30 p.m.

St. Johnsbury

First Night North Celebration of the Arts will mark its 30th year in St. Johnsbury with eight hours of family-friendly entertainment starting at 4 p.m. A dance party kicks off at midnight. .

Stratton

Stratton Mountain will offer a New Year’s Eve buffet 6 – 8 p.m. in the Main Base Lodge. Fireworks will be set off after dinner, and the festivities will continue for adults at Grizzly’s.

Winooski

New Year’s Eve with the Burning Sun will be an event celebrated at the Monkey House in Winooski. Doors open at 8 p.m. with a show beginning at 8:30 p.m. This event is for individuals 21 and older.

Woodstock

Pilates fans are invited to Range on the Road, a unique overnight experience at Leading Fields retreat in Woodstock. The relaxing weekend starts runs from 4 p.m. Thursday through 11 a.m. Sunday and features fresh local food and drink, outdoor activities and excursions into town.