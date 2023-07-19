South Burlington, VT – The 11th Annual Curling Challenge fundraiser held in March 2023 raised $10,000 for the Howard Center, according to an announcement by the Howard Center on Wednesday.

The Curling Challenge had over thirty teams of four who all competed at the Cairns Arena to curl for a cause.

“The Curling Challenge aligns perfectly with our mission to serve and support our community, fostering understanding, goodwill, and peace through fellowship with local businesses, professionals, and community leaders. We are thrilled to have successfully hosted this year’s event, and we anticipate raising greater awareness and support for both organizations,” said President of the South Burlington Rotary Club Tom O’Keefe.

The funds raised from the event were all dedicated to support the Howard Center and the programs offered to cater to the community through services such as support outreach initiatives, residential programs, specialized schools, and more.

“We are incredibly grateful to the South Burlington Rotary Club for their unwavering commitment to the people we serve. The Curling Challenge not only strengthens our partnership but also allows us to forge new connections within our community. Together, we are making a positive impact on the lives of people in our community,” said Director of Development and Communications Denise Vignoe.

Both the Green Mountain Curling Club and the Rutland Rocks Curling Club provided instructions and equipment to all the teams that competed.