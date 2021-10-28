Human case of West Nile virus confirmed in Chittenden County

The Vermont Department of Health says it has confirmed a human case of West Nile virus for the first time since 2017.

Health officials say the Chittenden County resident was diagnosed earlier this month with a more serious form of the illness affecting the nervous system. West Nile virus is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito and it’s been found in all Vermont counties.

The Health Department says most people who get infected do not get sick from the virus and fewer than 1% develop more severe illness. It says about 20% of infected people get flu-like symptoms.

