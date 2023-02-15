Hundreds of people marched in the streets Montpelier to demand lawmakers increase in-state renewable energy and fairly distribute the benefits statewide.

One organization, Save Public Forests, opposes a U.S Forest Service proposal

that they say would destroy more than 10,000 acres of Vermont trees.

“We’re seeking contemporary up-to-date, research-based solution to the climate crisis to treating our forests properly,” says Howard Jennings. “We should be putting them into national carbon sinks so we don’t worsen the crisis by cutting down our forests.”

Another group, the State Climate Coalition, is calling on the legislature to clean up Vermont’s electricity sources and to reduce carbon emissions.