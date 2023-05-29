Burlington, VT – Workers at Ben and Jerry’s on Church Street are preparing to announce whether they have the numbers to join a union.

Tuesday afternoon, the group ‘Scoopers United’ will announce the results outside the Church Street scoop shop. They’ll need a majority of workers to join. State Rep. Kate Logan will be there to certify the results. Last month, Ben and Jerry’s signed the ‘Fair Election Principles’ and agreed to let workers organize, and recognize the union if a majority of workers sign on.