A 53-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell at Southern State Correctional Facility in Springfield early Wednesday.

Vermont State Police say Romeo Reome III of Brattleboro had numerous health problems and was treated Monday at Springfield Hospital before being returned to the prison. Reome’s cellmate alerted prison officials during a routine check shortly after 2:30 a.m. that the inmate was unresponsive.

Prison staff provided emergency care and called first responders. Reome was pronounced dead at 3:19 a.m., police said.

Vermont State Police will perform a death investigation, and Reome’s body was transported to . the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington to determine the cause and manner of death.

Reome had been in custody since Aug. 15, 2022, on a sentence of 6-8 years for aggravated assault.

In 2022, six inmates died at Southern Correctional