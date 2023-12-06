Vermont public safety officials say the propane truck fire on the Black River in Irasburg burned itself out late Tuesday and residents evacuated after Monday’s crash have returned to their homes.

A state hazardous materials response team will remain at the scene while the truck is removed from the river, the Vermont Department of Public Safety said. Meanwhile, VT 14 between VT 58 and US 5 remains closed.

The truck went off the Route 14 bridge and caught fire around 7 a.m. Monday. There were no injuries in the crash. Authorities said about 65 people in a one-mile radius of the crash were ordered to evacuate. Some residents returned Tuesday after the evacuation zone was reduced to about a half mile.

Crews from state and local agencies have kept watched over the blaze around the clock as the gas in the ruptured tank burned off.

Irasburg Fire Chief Robin Beaton said the the bridge suffered serious damage in the explosion and will likely need to be replaced. Crews worked Tuesday to install a temporary bridge to allow for one lane of traffic.

“The bridge beams, we’re finding that three of them are bent and distorted, so we have a pretty good feeling the bridge is no good now,” Beaton said.