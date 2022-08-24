A man the FBI says was involved in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol was arrested Wednesday in Hardwick.

Brian Preller, 32, was due in federal court in Rutland on charges of civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds.

Preller is accused of joining a mob trying to push through Capitol Police attempting to blockade an entrance on the west side of the building.

According to an FBI affidavit, Preller rented a gray minivan in Leesburg, Florida, on Jan. 5, and returned it on Jan. 8 after driving nearly 900 miles. Cellphone data shows that Preller was near the Capitol on Jan. 6, the affidavit said.

Images from an FBI affadavit allegedly show Brian Preller at the Capitol on Jan. 6. (Photo via police affidavit)

The affidavit allegedly identifies Preller in images from the riot wearing large goggles and a green helmet with the word “monster” on the back, as well as patches with the phrase “B Squad,’ which the affidavit says is a subgroup of the “Three Percenters,” a far-right and anti-government group.

Preller is one of five people charged in the affidavit; the other names are redacted from the document.

It’s not clear why Preller was in Vermont at the time of his arrest.