Jericho powers up two solar arrays

Encore Renewable Energy and Vermont Electric Cooperative have powered up two new solar arrays in Jericho in support of the town’s goal of reaching 100% renewable energy by 2030.

Andrea Cohen, of Vermont Electric Cooperative, said the project will make it electricity less expensive for residents. “The energy that will come out of these projects will be the equivalent of 780 homes getting their power from solar,” she said.

The arrays include a 2.3 megawatt at the town’s former gravel pit and a 2.2 megawatt project on the former municipal landfill. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates landfills and other contaminated sites such as “brownfields” cover 15 million acres across America.

Phillip, general council of Encore Renewable Energy, said the new arrays will help Vermont reach its renewable energy goals. “Also it’s helping Vermont build jobs and generate renewable energy in state rather than out of state,” he said.