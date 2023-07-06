Pawlet, VT – The owner of a paramilitary training camp in Pawlet has been found to be in contempt of court, and a judge wants him arrested. Daniel Banyai owns a 30-acre firearms training center in West Pawlet, called Slate Ridge.

Authorities say he built the facility without proper zoning permits. He was given until last month to remove all non-permitted buildings. Banyai owes fines totaling $100,000, plus an additional $200 per day until he removes the structures. A judge wants him held until the buildings are removed by the town.