Justice Department sues Vermont medical center over abortion

The U.S. Justice Department has filed a civil lawsuit against the University of Vermont Medical Center alleging it forced a nurse to participate in an abortion procedure she objected to on religious grounds.

The lawsuit alleges the Burlington hospital violated the Church Amendment, which prevents hospitals from discriminating against health care workers who refuse to perform or assist with abortions. In a statement issued before the suit was filed, the Medical Center said it complies with federal law and it had strengthened its “opt-out policies and practices.”

The suit says that since 2017 UVM has forced some staff members to participate in abortions against their will.