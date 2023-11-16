Ken Squier, a legendary motorsports broadcaster, member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame and founder of Thunder Road International Speedbowl in Barre, has died.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Thunder Road said officials were “devastated and heartbroken” to learn of the death of Squier on Wednesday. He was 88.

“Stock car racing flourished and continues to this day because of Ken Squier. Our thoughts are with the Squier family as well as all of those who’s life that he touched,” Thunder Road said.

Sirius/XM NASCAR Radio host Dave Moody wrote on X that Squier died at 8:20 p.m. at his home in Waterbury “surrounded by his incredible, loving family.”

“I grieve for the loss of my dear friend and lifelong mentor,” Moody wrote, “but rejoice in the fact that his pain and struggle are over.”

Squier was the lead announcer for CBS’ coverage of the Daytona 500 from 1979 to 1997. He also owned Vermont radio station WDEV, the Waterbury station known as Radio Vermont.

In a statement, Gov. Phil Scott, a stockcar racer who competed for the first time at Thunder Road two decades ago, called Squier “a true Vermont legend and dear friend.”

“[W]hat I will remember most was his friendship and deep devotion to his community, which was the entire state,” Scott said. “Ken was always looking for opportunities to give back and help those in need. He instilled those values as the backbone of Radio Vermont, which has been an essential part of the fabric of Vermont since its creation – always finding new ways to support more and more Vermonters.”

NASCAR great Dale Earnhardt Jr. also posted about the broadcaster’s death on social media.

“Ken Squier was there when Nascar was introduced to the rest of the world in 1979 for the Daytona 500,” Earnhardt said on X.

“I’m convinced that race would have not had its lasting impact had Ken not been our lead narrator,” he said. “We still ride the wave of that momentum created on that day. Kens words and energy were perfection on a day when Nascar needed it. I am forever grateful for his major role in growing stock car racing. RIP.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.