A Killington man is being held at Southern State Correctional in Springfield on $5,000 bail in connection with a stabbing in Brattleboro that reportedly led to a police standoff.

Michael Favreau, 41, is accused of stabbing another man several times at an apartment complex on Canal Street on Saturday. The Brattleboro Police Department did not initially offer any indication of just when on Saturday this took place, but Lt. Adam Petlock wrote in a Sunday night email that the initial call came in shortly after 5:30 in the morning.

The unnamed victim’s injuries were not life-threatening. However, investigators say Favreau barricaded himself inside an apartment for about 45 minutes while officers negotiated with him.

Police took Favreau into custody without further incident on a charge of aggravated assault with a weapon. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.