Killington, VT – US Route 4 from Mission Farm Rd and Vermont Route 100 is closed due to a mudslide and flooding.

Detours are in place and the closure is expected to last until further notice. Vermont State Police suggest drivers should avoid the area completely.

Highway 107 was also closed in Bethel, Vermont due to flash flooding. It reopened around 6:30 p.m.

Updates will be provided when information is released.